To the editor: I am writing to inform residents and voters about H.R. 734, the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023,” which is currently before the U.S. House.
This federal bill would protect women’s and girls sports under Title IX by prohibiting recipients of federal funds from permitting men and boys from participating in athletic programs or activities that are designed for women or girls, and by defining sex as “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”
This is a fair bill that all Americans should support. As a woman taking part in competitive sports, I find the increasing number of males participating and inserting themselves into my women’s races unfair, unjust, and in direct conflict with the spirit of competition. I support this bill.
American voters across the political spectrum agree that sports should be separated by sex. This should not be controversial. I urge you to contact your House representative as well as Senator Tammy Baldwin who serves on the Appropriations Committee to express your support if you believe women deserve equal rights. All representatives in Wisconsin, Democrats and Republicans, should vote yes on this bill.
— Holly LaVesser, New Berlin