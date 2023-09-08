To the editors: I write regarding Republican efforts to block the state Supreme Court from revising election district maps, by impeaching Judge Protasiewicz. There’s a simpler, more direct alternative. Her recent opponent, Dan Kelly, lost by only 11%. That margin is likely due to illegal voting. Judge Kelly, Speaker Vos: Label the April election “stolen.” As the court gathers to vote on the gerrymander case, rally your supporters to the Capitol building steps. Reclaim your rightful seat. Any method is fair game, given this sudden, radical politicization of the court system. (Note to readers: This is tongue-in-cheek.)
Bruce L. Reynolds - West Bend