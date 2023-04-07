To the editor: Thanks to all persons involved in the 2023 spring election. Wisconsin statutes define an election official as “an individual who is charged with any duties relating to the conduct of an election.” Poll workers include chief inspectors, elections inspectors, greeters, tabulators, and high school poll workers. Thanks especially to county and municipal clerks and their staff. Thanks to the local and county boards of canvassers, who may still be completing their duties at this time. Thanks to the Wisconsin Elections Commission (administrator, staff, and commissioners). Thanks to all our neighbor citizens who volunteer to do this important civic duty.
If you have not participated directly as a poll worker, I encourage you to do so. You will experience the fact of election integrity and know that the Wisconsin voting process is secure, transparent, and trustworthy. And finally, thanks to Wisconsin voters, who by their act of casting the ballot, help keep our democracy strong!
— Stephen Roberts, West Bend