To the editor: The fascists are knocking at the door of the White House. This country is in serious danger.
Those of us old enough to remember World War II will recall that Benito Mussolini and Adolph Hitler were both democratically elected. In the early days of their administrations they were popular, both at home and abroad. But they had an agenda. Fascist dictators in waiting.
Mussolini once commented that if you pluck a chicken one feather at a time no one will notice. He was right. A little book banning (or burning), an unwarranted arrest here and there, confiscation of some property, occasional police brutality, all barely noticed and quickly forgotten. Then came the black shirts and the brown shirts, the building of concentrations camps and eventually Kristallnacht. The rest, as they say, is history.
Those two dictators died the death of cowards, which they were. But in their wake they left Europe in ruins and mourning.
On this Memorial Day Americans waved their flags, marched in their parades and sang their anthems to honor the thousands who gave their lives to protect our democracy, as if the job is now finished and democracy is as permanent and indestructible as the Rocky Mountains. On the contrary, it is very fragile.
The fascists in this country are following the script of those earlier dictators. Many Americans are not paying attention. But if the door to the White House is ever open to them, we will lose our democracy, our standing in the world, our basic freedoms, our Constitution. And may never get those things back. It will not happen as the result of a coup. It will be the result of a democratic election.
So here we are, with a major election on the horizon and the country severely divided.
Time for deep thinking and soul searching. So much at stake.
Elaine Rogers
Oconomowoc