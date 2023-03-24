To the editor: Wisconsin Supreme Court race looming.
Liberals will use every trick in the book to demonize Justice Kelly. The primary votes were barely counted and negative ads began. Liberals have a history of pulling one thing from the opponent’s record or past multiplying it and spinning it as a truth when it is not.
Example: Liberals claim Justice Kelly represents pedophiles when in truth Kelly took a case on in Feb. 4, 1998, and recused himself six months later. This case involved a pastor who lured young girls to his home. Liberals are exploiting this case as if Justice Kelly represented not only this case but other similar cases, which is not true.
Democrats have a habit of accusing conservatives of what they in fact are doing.
Example: Far-left Judge Protasiewicz has a history of being soft on crime. Three recent cases brought before her involved, harming a child, several assaults of a minor, and neglect of a child who later died. The D.A. recommended prison time for these felonies. Protasiewicz choose probation, time served, and a prison sentence which she immediately stayed. All walked our free.
Justice Kelly graduated from Carroll University and then on to Regent for his law degree. He has a stellar reputation within the legal profession. He has 19 years as a practicing attorney, was a law clerk for two different judges, staff attorney for the Office of Masters of the U.S.
Court of Federal Claims, Milwaukee Lawyers chapter President of the Federalist Society, plus four years on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Judge Protasiewicz has been a Milwaukee County assistant district attorney for twenty-six years, and a Milwaukee County Judge since 2014. Crime is rampant in Milwaukee where criminals are not held accountable. Never forget the Waukesha Brooks case.
So who is the best candidate for the Supreme Court? Justice Kelly has demonstated he rules by the law and the Constitution. Judge Protasiewicz has demonstrated she is soft on crime. She is big on lip service and wants to legislate the Constitution, not rule by it.
— Marilyn R. Grainger, Waukesha