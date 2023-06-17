To the editor: Hard to argue with Mr. Nennig’s idea of teaching people to fish instead of giving them a fish. Old adage that rings true except when it comes to government programs. Making people independent runs counter to all of the incentives in a government bureaucracy. You don’t get promoted by making people independent of government. You get promoted by growing your constituency, your budget and your staff. In other words, handouts grow, to serve more dependents, and require a bigger management team. That’s how you get more influence and advance to the next pay grade.
There are next to no government programs where the management is incentivized to get people off of government programs. Welfare, drug, rehab, or education programs are never held to meet metrics that reduce dependence on the program or benefit the taxpaying public. More importantly, you cannot compare the multiplicity of programs in multiple departments addressing the same constituency and make decisions to keep or kill based on measurable results. It’s always about flow of public money to more bureaucrat managers and nonprofits to address difficult issues without any measurable and accountable outcome. So, drugs get worse, homelessness gets worse, crime gets worse, education gets worse, poverty and dependence get worse. It all must grow to finance the government growth, hire more bureaucrats, to manage the larger budgets/ constituencies and achieve no measurable positive outcomes. It is simply not in the interest of the bureaucrats who are the real beneficiaries of all that taxpayer money.
- Eric Wentz, Brookfield