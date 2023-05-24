Normally, the story of Dr. Joel Wallskog would be a major local news story. But, as of the writing of this column Monday, the story hasn’t been touched by local media. The reason it has been ignored has everything to do with a biased media and its refusal to cover any story that doesn’t fit the establishment’s pre-determined narrative.
Wallskog is one of the premier orthopedic surgeons in the state. He practiced at most of the Advocate Aurora hospitals in the Milwaukee area. When the mRNA COVID vaccines became available in December of 2020 Wallskog was one of the first to get a shot. I wrote a column that appeared in this newspaper in November of 2021 about Dr. Wallskog’s plight.
Within six days, Wallskog, an otherwise healthy and physically active guy, developed a debilitating condition that affects his spinal cord. It is called Transverse Myelitis. Wallskog can now walk only very short distances. He has not been able to return to his once-booming surgical practice. He hasn’t worked since February of 2021.
Wallskog is convinced the vaccine is the cause of his spinal condition. He has not been shy about telling people that. Wallskog emailed me early in 2021 and I read his message on the air. Since then, he has attended conferences and meetings of vaccine skeptics and critics.
“I was a completely healthy 50-year old person with no medical problems until about seven days after my first---or I should say one and only Moderna shot-that I received from December 30th of 2020. So, I was completely otherwise healthy until seven days after the shot,” Wallskog said in a recent interview with Fox News (more on that later).
Wallskog is furious that his story, and those of others who were inured by the new mRNA vaccines, have been blacked out by the media. He has formed an advocacy group for victims. The pharmaceutical companies have been shielded from lawsuits dealing with complications from the vaccine. Not only do the victims receive no compensation, their stories are being censored.
The media simply will not, even after so much else of the original COVID narrative has been proven false, report on any downside of the COVID vaccines. That’s because they were part of an unquestioning establishment that mandated experimental shots and gagged any who raised even mild questions about them. People lost their careers over refusal to get vaccinated.
This is a compelling human interest story and the type the media covers all the time. The father of a successful family of over-achievers living the American dream in a spectacular house in Mequon suddenly has his life shattered because he followed medical advice and got a vaccine that his employer would later mandate. If Wallskog’s condition had developed for any other reason than the COVID vaccine, TV stations would be tripping over one another to cover it. But since those TV stations and the rest of the media were unquestioning cheerleaders for the vaccine, Wallskog’s story is an inconvenient truth that shatters their narrative.
Wallskog is prominent. Others with vaccine injuries are not. Senator Ron Johnson last year held a forum for people who suffered bad reactions from the vaccine. He was vilified. The mockery from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was especially harsh. There was a clear message that any downside to these vaccines was going to be covered up.
Maybe if we had allowed an open discussion we would not have made so many awful COVID errors. Maybe we wouldn’t have closed schools. Maybe we wouldn’t have locked down businesses. Maybe we wouldn’t have scared children half to death, driving them to drugs and depression. Instead, we told the lie that the vaccines would stop the spread of the virus (even the manufacturers knew that wasn’t true) and that all of our other COVID steps were simply following science that had to be 100 percent true and accurate.
Wallskog is not an anti-vaxer. He willingly got his shot. “You get your shot, you do what you think is the right thing, and you kind of do your part, and then all of a sudden you’re abandoned. A lot of these people that are injured are really abandoned from the standpoint of physically, financially and emotionally,” he said in the Fox News interview. In the meantime, Pfizer and Moderna have raked in billions. Virtually every dose of their expensive vaccines administered in the U.S. was paid for by the federal government. The drugmakers made a killing. Dr. Wallskog can barely walk.
Whether you agree with his take or not, it is a compelling take. It is news. We used to live in a free society that openly reported all perspectives on compelling issues like the mandating of a radical vaccine. Instead, the interview Wallskog did last month with Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy was virtually the only national news coverage his story has received. My Google search Monday showed not one hit from a local news organization, even after Wallskog appeared on the high-profile “Fox and Friends.”
I’ve had three more Moderna shots than Wallskog. I don’t regret them and haven’t had a single side effect. Maybe the complications are ultra-rare and Wallskog was just unlucky. Regardless, his story should not be blacked out by an ideologically and scientifically bigoted media.
Mark Belling is the host of a daily WISN radio talk show.