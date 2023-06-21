To the editor: Recently we had the privilege to participate in the Citizens Police Academy provided by our Oconomowoc and surrounding police departments. This 12-week class gave us a look at the expertise of police officers and department specialists who serve Lake Country.
We had role-playing time in some very realistic confrontational scenarios that require split-second critical decisions, some of the same training used by our police.
We also learned some of the sophisticated training and tools they use to fight and prevent illicit drugs, frauds and scams. We watched our new K-9 Officer Gabo demonstrating his amazing search and detain skills.
You can even volunteer like some did to be tasered — my advice, don't volunteer!
If you want a fun way to get an inside look at the training, tools, and expertise of our local police departments, plus meet the great officers from the city and surrounding towns, we recommend this Citizens Police Academy.
— Marylee and Werner Blume, Oconomowoc