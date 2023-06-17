To the editor: In July 2022 two WISRED-backed school board members reached out to a neighboring school board to inquire about their policy banning preferred pronouns and Pride flags. They were interested in replicating that policy at Arrowhead. By the end of 2022, GOP-backed board members had rammed through a highly unpopular ban on the use of student preferred names and pronouns.
This month they are pushing a second, even less popular, policy targeting minority and LGBTQ students with a ban on flags, signage and safe spaces (Policy 335).
Let’s be clear — Policy 335 is bad, badly conceived, and badly written.
It is bad in that it explicitly targets students who already feel excluded and marginalized. It will have a harmful effect on the student body. In fact, it already has.
It is badly conceived in that it is rooted in extremist ideology that has taken root in the Republican Party, one founded in bigotry and prejudice against minority and LGBTQ communities.
It is badly written in that it could result in strange and absurd outcomes such as prohibiting signs for boys and girls bathrooms, sports flags and flags of other states and nations (except for the U.S., Cuba, China and flags of other countries where the language of that country is taught at the school). There is too much left to interpret.
The board members backing this policy are ignoring the voices of students, parents and teachers who overwhelmingly oppose it. The policy is also a distraction from more pressing issues facing our district, most notably school funding, teacher retention, and buildings and infrastructure maintenance and repair.
Arrowhead is not alone. School board members backed by the Republican Party of Waukesha County have enacted bad policy in other districts as part of a right wing “culture war” on public education. None of this is good for students. None of this is good for teachers and staff. None of this is good for our communities. This policy should be abandoned with immediate effect.
- John Norcross, Oconomowoc