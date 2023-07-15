To the editor: The Waukesha School Board’s decision to terminate the employment of a “master teacher” who is “magical” in the classroom comes as no surprise.
I have only two questions: 1) Do all Waukesha public employees cede their constitutionally guaranteed civil rights, or just educators? The Bill of Rights reflects the Founders’ desire to restrain government, to “prevent misconstruction or abuse” of officials powers, and to protect individual citizens — at a time when, in revolutionary France, officials were condemning critics to death.
2) How can a school board, a municipality, a state or a nation possibly work toward a 'more perfect union” when it votes (unanimously, in this case) to silence employees who challenge its decisions?
Kimberly Redding Waukesha