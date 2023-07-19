To the editor: Wouldn’t you think if a political party has a suspected cancer (possible corruption at the highest of levels) the party would want to thoroughly investigate and, if malignant, excise this cancer? Our Democrats should be eager to support the investigations of Sens. Ron Johnson and Charles Grassley of Iowa and Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and get at the truth.
Our Democrats should be troubled by the disbanding of the IRS team that was investigating the Bidens. The Democrats should be bothered by the Department of Justice, the IRS and the FBI stonewalling any requests for information/documents dealing with the Bidens. If it takes the threat of contempt or impeachment to get these leaders to cooperate, the Democrats should be eager to get on board. Democrats, show us some integrity, don’t just circle the wagons and cover up the possible corruption just like a Third World country would do. You are making us into a banana republic.
The Hunter Biden whitewash was a disgrace and an embarrassment to our country. Just the falsification of the Hunter gun application alone has put almost every other false appliers into the slammer. Hunter was charged with tax evasion but there was no curiosity as to the source of the funds.
The silence of liberals is deafening. Are you a part of the “big lie” that there is nothing to see here? Aren’t you even curious as to why the Bidens have set up 20 shell corporations? In general are you afraid of the truth?
— Earl Orlebeke, Waukesha