To the editor: After 12 years I am retiring from the Waukesha School Board and pray I have served you well and done what I was called to do. Thank you for your many years of support and especially your prayers through difficult times and votes.
When my friends ask who they should I vote for, I simply say everyone BUT Diane Voit. I witnessed for years Voit and other former School Board members, whom you successfully voted out, meet with the teachers union before our board meetings and then literally walk in and carry out their demands — no matter how wrong they were for our students. Voit was also the one to make the motion forcing our children into hybrid school days separating them from their friends through devastating times instead of regular days like other schools — which was NOT best for kids.
Many of our great teachers who DO put our children’s best interests first and don’t agree with the union stay quiet and have been praying someone like Bette will step up.
Bette Koenig was an exceptional teacher, now retired, whom I support. No one at school knew how she leaned politically because she didn’t push her politics onto our children behind closed doors. Bette will support our excellent educators who are here for the right reasons, and help us recruit and retain more.
Corey Montiho, an admirable leader whom I respect and have been serving with for years, serves with integrity and puts our children first.
David Wadd with his passionate leadership and organizational skills has been a key player in turning this board in the right direction and will continue to put children first.
On April 4, I will be voting for Montiho, Koenig and Wadd and strongly advise anyone concerned for our children’s future to do the same.
— Karin Robertson, Village of Waukesha