To the editor: Letter writer Heidi Hallett opines, “LGBTQ+ community isn’t hurting anyone” (Aug. 10), and is just another in a short line of far-left progressives who just don’t read enough to make any credible points. Ms. Hallett’s kicking and screaming about Rep. (Barbara) Dittrich’s “denying the existence of LGBTQ+ individuals” is 100% fractally wrong. Dittrich, like most Americans, has no issues with the LGBTQ community. That is until they demand that men compete in women’s sports. Hallett, like a few other liberals who are clueless, brings up separation of church and state, Trump and the Bible, when none of their liberal opinions have anything to do with Dittrich’s concern over men in women’s sports. Heck, even the far-left Washington Post and the University of Maryland agree with Dittrich.
“Now, a new poll conducted by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland found the majority of Americans, 55 percent, are opposed to allowing transgender female athletes to compete with other women and girls in high school sports. A higher proportion, 58 percent, reported the same opinion at the college and professional sports levels,” The Hill reported. Even the latest Marquette Poll agrees with most Americans: “A Marquette Law School Poll found that 71% of U.S. adults favor requiring that transgender athletes compete on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth, not the gender with which they identify, and 28% were opposed,” according to Wisconsin Watch. Ms. Hallett also attacks Dittrich about guns killing children and suggested Dittrich “address the tragedy of firearms.”
Maybe Hallett should look at other news sources and see for herself how Biden and her Democrats’ open-border policy is bringing in records amount of fentanyl that is killing our youth in huge numbers. Owning a gun is our constitutional right. Allowing fentanyl to cross our open borders, thanks to Biden, is not a right!
Please, Ms. Hallett, get your facts straight and comprehend what you read before you post an opinion as if it were facts.
Jim Hayett - Merton