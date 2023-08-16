ONE MORE TIME. (Rep. Barbara) Dittrich’s opposition to transgender athletes was not the point of any letters. The complaint was that she is using it to avoid numerous life-altering issues that the public overwhelmingly would like addressed.
Yes, the actual phrase “separation of church and state” is not in the Constitution. The first clause in the Bill of Rights that states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” has long been interpreted as such. Mr. Mealins missed it again.
— Tim Connor, Oconomowoc