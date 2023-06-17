Tell Evers no way. $15.6 million to teach about how government should categorize individuals by race, ethnicity, ability, gender, sexual orientation and neurodiversity is absurd and not a function of government. The population of Wisconsin is tired of the social pathologies, the violence, endless complaints, the blind racial solidarity, the bottomless grievances, the excuses and reflexive animosity. What ever happened to MLK’s prophetic statement: Individuals “should not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
— Miles Dake, Waukesha