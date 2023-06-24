In his June 21 sound off, Dick Zirbel said “Honeck believes that there is no bias in Washington, that the Bidens are honest people and that Trump must be eliminated by any means possible.”
Dick, please show me where I said that. You will not be able to so please explain to us why you believe you can make things up and claim they are what I am thinking.
I quoted the Durham report which specifically states it found no evidence of political bias yet Dick claimed it says exactly the opposite. Dick, where do you get all this misinformation and why don’t you fact-check yourself before making ridiculous statements?
— Jim Honeck, Town of Mukwonago