To the editor: The Oconomowoc spring elections are right around the corner. I just wanted to reach out to my friends and neighbors in Oconomowoc with some perspective on the upcoming District 4 alderman race. I know many times when I go and vote for local elections, I really don’t know much about the people on candidate list and thus in many cases make an uninformed choice. Not this year.
I first met Kevin back in 2017 when he ran for alderman in my district where he asked for my signature. Being politically conscious I asked a few questions which were relevant to me and he answered them with tact and professionalism and didn’t deflect any answers with political correctness. So, I thought “OK. Why not?” and signed. Little did I know that Kevin also lived a couple of blocks from me. In early 2019 I joined Parkers Place Fitness (which Kevin is the proprietor) and got to know Kevin better.
As my alderman the one thing I noticed is that Kevin truly cares about his constituents. This first stood out when I mentioned to him that the water coming out of my tap was very cloudy and I had some serious safety concerns for my family. The next day he was at my house getting a water sample to take to the city for testing. When is the last time you had a public official come to your house to address a concern you had? If you are like me the answer is never.
In other conversations with Kevin he asked me for my opinion on ideas and plans he had to better the city and improve the quality of life for Oconomowoc’s residents. Again, I have never had a public official ask me for my opinion on improvements for the city or my neighborhood.
When it comes to the betterment of our city I will stand with Kevin Ellis for alderman. I hope my experiences will help you make the right choice for yourself and your family. I have always been a firm believer that if you don’t vote, you don’t have the right to complain about who is in office. So, get out and vote in the upcoming spring election.
Steven Novak
Oconomowoc