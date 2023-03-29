To the editor: I am worried that the illogical left will control yet another upcoming election. I get the feeling that abortion, or “women’s reproductive rights,” is the predominate election issue for this race. I refer to the left as illogical because first off only a small percentage of the voters have ever been faced with an abortion issue yet 50% of the voters may favor Janet Protasiewicz.
Secondly “women’s reproductive rights” is a misnomer since it should be called “women’s murder rights” — anyone having an abortion is not reproducing anything but is performing a murder. Also what about father’s rights, grandparents rights, and the rights of the unborn? All of these should have a role in the decision to have an abortion, not solely the woman’s decision.
Thirdly Janet Protasiewicz is running for state Supreme Court justice, not a legislative position. Her personal feeling about the law should have no bearing unless she is going to use that feeling to bias a future judicial decision. Justice is blind. A judge weighs the facts and rules in favor of the outcome that has followed the existing constitutional law. If she wants to implement her personal feeling about the law, she needs to run for a legislative office and work to change the existing law.
I agree that our current 174-year-old law is outdated and needs to be revisited. Our legislators are currently working to do that but our current governor, Tony Evers, has taken a position allowing for no compromise. He has taken an all-or-nothing position and when you ask yourself why. The answer is clear to me he wants his loyal party faithful to make yet another illogical vote.
William Griffin
Town of Mukwonago