To the editor: On behalf of the Oconomowoc Festival of the Arts Board and Committee, a heartfelt thank-you to all who made this year’s festival a success! This community loves and supports the arts, and this was surely on display last weekend. Thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy the festival.
As the festival began and people of all ages streamed through the gates of our beautiful Fowler Park, I was struck by art’s power to bring people together. People came from near and far to see the fine art on display, to enjoy performances by musicians and dancers, to purchase refreshments from local nonprofits, to explore and create in the Children’s Area, and to connect with old friends and make new ones.
This kind of large-scale cultural event would not be possible without the cooperation and hard work of a great many generous folks. Thank you to the hundreds of dedicated festival volunteers, the artists, the performers, the many community groups that lent a hand, local businesses that offered indispensable support, our generous donors, and the city of Oconomowoc.
Finally: Though the festival’s founders have passed on, I would like to thank them here. In 1970, this small group of citizens had a visionary idea when they decided we needed a fine arts festival in our community. I wonder if they could have imagined that the festival would still, so many years hence, be bringing such joy, fellowship, and celebration to our community. Thank you to those founders for having this vision, and thank you to this community for supporting it so heartily for more than five decades.
— Betsy Bleck, President, Oconomowoc Festival of the Arts, 2023