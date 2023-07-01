Fincke needs to be more careful about using the term fascist to demonize those whose thoughts and ways differ from his own, particularly in this case as the GOP is the political opposition (“They don't get it,” June 24).
The definition of fascism (from Merriam-Webster) is a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic, and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.
Obviously doesn’t describe our constitutional representative republic form of government.
— Miles Dake, Waukesha