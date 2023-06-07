Mr. Fincke is full of ... lies. First, he states the very biased left-leaning Marquette poll. Their polls are usually less than 1% of the people of Wisconsin. Then, he rambles about the other states that have legalized it. I don’t know where the decreased crime rates are from. Chicago and Minneapolis have seen the highest crime rates they ever had. The last thing he completely ignores in his ramblings why it should be legal. The fact is marijuana was legal about a hundred years ago, but it caused a lot of problems so they made it illegal. Still to this day, most violent criminals use marijuana. Marijuana has proven to be one of the most dangerous drugs because the side effects are slow and the user does not know how it affects does not know how it is affecting them.
— Jeremy J. Vehring, Waukesha