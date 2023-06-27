To the editor: Regarding Waring Fincke’s June 24 column, conservatives and Republicans do get it, but after seven years of a steady drumbeat of relentless lies, accusations, and smears it is hard to listen to anything that Democrats like yourself have to say. You want me to take indictments seriously? We have seen the justice Black Lives Matter protesters get versus the justice received by those who protested on January 6. We have seen the justice Hunter gets for cheating on his taxes and lying on a gun form versus what we know justice would look like if it had been one of us. We have seen the never-ending attacks on Trump and know it has nothing to do with finding justice.
Divide-and-conquer politics?
Democrats invented that strategy years ago in the 1960s to set Americans against each other based on the color of their skin. Obama denigrated me for clinging to a gun and Bible all because I disagreed with his policies.
Hillary Clinton said that I was a deplorable person and a bigot, racist, sexist, misogynist, and xenophobe because my views differed from hers.
Then Democrats said I was a white supremacist. The whole time I’m just trying to survive life and not bother anybody, but suddenly I’m an evil person?
Most Republicans condemned Richard Nixon for Watergate, but I do not recall you or any Democrat condemning Hillary, Obama, Biden, the FBI, the DOJ, etc., for their participation in the Russian hoax which only served to tear this country even further apart. Conservatives get angry when you lie to them, Democrats get angry when you tell them the truth.
You, the town crier, and every other leftist/progressive/Democrat contributor can stick your hypocrisy and opinions in some personal space where sunshine has difficulty gaining access.
- Eric Muehls Waukesha