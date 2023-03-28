To the editor: Garet K. Galster (that's me!) is running for an at-large seat on the Arrowhead Union High School Board (Hartland). My primary motivation was and is to limit partisan politics on the School Board. While school board topics cross partisan lines, board action requires rational and deliberate consideration of facts, the law, and proper procedures. Knee-jerk, emotional reactions and politically motivated conduct do not belong on a school board.
Growing up in small-town Wisconsin, hard work and service was front and center. Whether it was tossing hay bales for and with friends or officiating youth sports, I learned that respect cannot (nor should it) be demanded. Rather, it needs to be earned through actions and positive effects on others.
I carried and exercised those values and ethics through my successful schooling (graduating with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a law degree, both with honors); through volunteer service as a firefighter/first responder, ice hockey coach, and t-ball coach; through my profession as an engineer, then as an attorney; and through educating as an adjunct professor of law at Marquette University Law School (this is my eighth year).
You are making an important decision. You, the electorate, are collectively and individually intelligent, and I invite you to learn as much as you can about all candidates. You don’t need anyone else (including me or any political party) to tell you who to vote for. You all have unique life experiences that empower you to make your own informed decision.
I humbly ask, if Garet K. Galster is on your ballot and you wish to return the Arrowhead School Board to thorough, conscientious consideration and deliberation, please select me and help me do just that; let’s return focus to education, away from any partisan agenda.
— Garet K. Galster, Town of Delafield