To the editor: Who’dathunk a man would be allowed to compete against a woman in sports? But now that the issue has come up, let’s find out if there is anything to it. Politicians proudly say we live by “rule of law.” What law provides for the denial of a physical difference? It would be a whopper, perhaps a constitutional provision that identifies the status or relation between citizens and their government. People universally think the 14th Amendment grants them citizenship.
Courts include corporations as persons in the 14th Amendment. What sex orientation is a corporation? Male? Female? Undefined? Prior to your attachment to the 14th amendment, the Preamble recognized you as one of the posterity which means male and female produced offspring, progeny to become the future inheritor citizens of the nation. By the 14th Amendment, gender and legal status are unrelated.
Why can males compete against females in sports? There is only one kind of status in the 14th Amendment, a person here is a legal contrivance. The only way corporations and what you think are people can be the same is if people are viewed as corporate entities, not the other way around. Corporations are not people, corporations are persons, persons are corporations. Prior to your attachment to the 14th Amendment, your biological gender and legal status was the same thing, a male was a man and a female was a woman (womb-man). Now it’s not a matter of gender in sports but rather a legal status in sports; there is no gender. Man, woman or corporation, a person is a person is a person.
Some men identify as women and some women identify as men. More accurately, some sexes identify as gender-neutral; this is the correct identification of a person in law under the 14th Amendment.
