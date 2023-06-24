Has anyone been to the Oconomowoc McDonald’s recently? Has anyone seen the creepy purple blob creature that lurks in the fast food store? Well, if you haven’t you should consider yourself lucky. This creature that I refer to is named Grimace. He’s a taste bud man. I did research on his past to find out if he is an acceptable character but I learned that he is the apprentice to a Hamburglar. Together they steal from Ronald McDonald.
Is this really who we want to stand at the front of town? What if our children saw that? He’s a bad influence and overall very strange-looking. I don’t know about you but I’m boycotting until Grimace disappears.
— Janis K. Utelias, Oconomowoc