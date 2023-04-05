To the editor: I wrote a letter to the editor back on June 8, 2022 regarding the regulation of guns, and here we go again with another mass shooting involving a school this time. Common sense should tell all that the Second Amendment guarantees the “right to bear arms,” but it does not ban the “regulation status” of firearms. The feds and/or the states need to install “common sense” regulations regarding the purchase and ownership of military-style weapons and accessories - period. The first steps our governments need to take is to ban the use and sale of magazines over four bullets and some types of highpower bullets.
The next thing is to pass universal “red flag” laws that share thorough background info that goes immediately to local, state, and federal agencies. Multiple purchases of the weapons in question should signal a “red flag” investigation.
Now hear this: We have licenses, documentation, registration fees regarding vehicles. We have licenses, regulations, and fees regarding dogs. We have hunting and fishing licenses and fees. Tell me why we have NO licenses and fees for firepower weapons. Here’s where the National Rifle Association and other organizations could be heroes by going along with rifle and pistol registrations and fees to match up with how we as a country deal with vehicles, dogs and some sports.
As to protection for our schools and other public and private venues, I suppose temporary security measures will be necessary, but longterm more permanent measures are needed. Hey, we can ban books, but we won’t ban deadly assault weapons?
The details of how much and how often these solutions are carried out are, of course, in the hands of our various legislatures. And just like tracking vehicles in various lawbreaking situations, think how helpful some or all of these ideas I put forth would be for tracking potential shooters and law-breakers as well.
Last: Here’s the positive side of regulation and fees — all proceeds would go to law enforcement!
— Jeff Madden, Wales