To the editor: David Irwin and Preetha Kurudiyara are the best qualified candidates for the two contested seats on the Elmbrook School Board. They are running to serve our community and protect our schools.
Until recently, Elmbrook School Board elections were grass-roots affairs in which neighbors worked together to elect candidates from among themselves — local folks addressing local concerns for the betterment of the community. Partisan political agendas and outside political action committees don’t make sense in local elections and have no place in our schools.
Neighboring school districts that have seen political takeovers of their school boards are experiencing teacher and administrator resignations. Elmbrook schools attract top talent for teaching and administrative positions. It would be a shame to see educators leave because of foolishness in the board room.
Moreover, the people we elect this year are likely to hire the next Elmbrook superintendent. We need school board members with reasonable respect for our educators and institutions, individuals who can guide continuous improvement without breaking the system.
In our opinion, David Irwin and Preetha Kurudiyara are the right people for the job. They are active in our community and in our schools. As parents of current students, they bring unique perspective as to what works well and what needs work. Both candidates exemplify longtime commitments to education, professionalism, thoughtful analysis, civic life, and to Elmbrook. Both bring valuable career experience, communication skills, and impressive credentials to the table (a Wharton graduate and an M.D., respectively.) David Irwin and Preetha Kurudiyara have my confidence and my vote.
Kathryn Wilson, Brookfield alderwoman; past president, Elmbrook School Board
Matt Gibson, superintendent, Elmbrook schools, 1995-2012
Neil Palmer, president, Village of Elm Grove
Tom Curl, past president, Elmbrook Rotary