To the editor: After a recent parade in the greater Lake Country area I met some nice people who had just finished walking in it. They mentioned that they were booed through a good portion of it. They need to know it wasn’t them personally, it was about who they represented and the unpopular ideas that don’t go over well in this area. They walked for the Democrat Party of Waukesha County.
Apparently they are very selective in only listening to the local news channels or MSNBC (the destroy Trump network). If they would channel surf like I do they would find out who they are truly representing and why people are against them.
Joe Biden, who was placed in office in 2020, refused to take the advice of his military commanders who said conditions were not met for us to leave Afghanistan. Instead, he surrendered, leaving our military base, and weapons in the hands of the Taliban. He also caused the deaths of 13 of our service members. Facts.
Joe, through his executive actions, undid most of the programs in place that he inherited from the previous administration that were making this country strong and all our citizens prosperous. One of the worst things was stopping our energy independence and having us rely on foreign imports. That was the main cause, along with the printing of trillions of dollars, of this terrible inflation we are all suffering with. Essentially it’s intentional destruction of this country from within. That’s why people show their frustration at the parades. It’s not the individual marchers personally, it’s Biden and his un-American ideas.
Locally, Tony Evers vetoed the anti-voter fraud bills brought to his desk. Infer what you’d like. He also has no clue about economics by touting the $15 minimum wage.
A president who can’t find his way out of a room and a governor condoning potential voter fraud.
The Lake Country residents were showing their distaste for the administrations, not the marchers personally.
Bruce Harrison - Town of Oconomowoc