To the editor: Attorney General Kaul says he has figured out the auto theft issue in Milwaukee. The problem seems to be that manufacturers keep making cars. Apparently, Attorney General Kaul is going to do his best to put an end to that. He’s pressing Kia and Hyundai for action.
Way back when I was young, we left our keys in the ignition and our car in the driveway. It never occurred to us that cars are meant to be stolen. We were so stupid in those days.
Sometimes people question whether the best candidates are those that end up being put in office. Attorney General Kaul is displaying his characteristically innovative way of thinking. It’s brilliance of this sort that makes us confident that those in charge of selecting our leaders have acted wisely.
Steve Steiner
Waukesha