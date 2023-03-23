To the editor: I am writing to show my full support for candidate Alex Kay’s bid for Town Board supervisor, Seat 4.
My family and I reside in Bayview Estates and are impressed with Mr. Kay’s education and work experience. These skills can be directly applied to Seat Number 4 to give a fresh perspective on ideas while being accountable to the residents who elected him.
In light of the town citizens’ rejection of the Western Lakes Fire Department referendum last November, I am concerned with the recent tax increases. Alex is a business-minded professional who is capable of tackling the tax issue.
As a successful attorney, he understands municipal and real estate law. He is skilled in applying zoning laws and ordinances. These skills will be a great addition to the board.
I support Alex Kay for Town Board on April 4.
— Coye Harrett, Town of Oconomowoc