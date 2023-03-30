The Waukesha County Board of Supervisors is a 25-member legislative body that sets policies through ordinances and resolutions and makes decisions about how to spend more than $100 million of your tax dollars. I believe local government should be administered efficiently; exercise accountability, restraint, and fiscal responsibility; and adhere to the rule of law. I am excited to get to work this month on behalf of District 8. I will be serving on two important County Board committees: Health and Human Services and Judiciary and Law Enforcement. These two committees oversee the most essential functions of county government and account for 65% of tax dollars sent to Waukesha County each year.
HHS and JLE work hand in hand tackling some of the most pressing issues facing the county, including the fentanyl crisis and mental health. Unfortunately, these are topics with which I am all too familiar and from which no family or community is immune. In my work with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, I managed a statewide prescription drug abuse prevention campaign and developed an opiate abuse prevention training curriculum that was used nationally. My background in criminal justice issues will help me contribute to the many successful programs the county already has in place.
Waukesha County was the first county in the state to declare fentanyl a community health crisis. Waukesha County Health & Human Services has launched its “One Pill Can Kill” media campaign, in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, to educate the public on the dangers of fentanyl. The County Board has a unique opportunity to build upon this campaign and reduce the impact of the opioid epidemic in Waukesha County.
Last year, Waukesha County Health & Human Services partnered with the Sheriff's Department to create a program to address the significant amount of time law enforcement spends on mental health calls. The embedded mental health professional program has clinicians listening to 9-1-1 calls and responding to the scene with law enforcement when a mental health response is appropriate. I am looking forward to learning how the county can build on the success of this program and find creative solutions and partnerships to tackle other public safety issues.
Representing the constituents of District 8 is an honor that I take seriously, and while I have a strong background and passion for public safety, my primary focus always will be listening to constituents. Please reach out to me at any time: jkoremenos@waukeshacounty.gov.
(Johnny Koremenos is District 8 supervisor for the Waukesha County Board.)