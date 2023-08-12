To the editor: I believe future generations (our children and grandchildren and beyond) count. Our actions will have an effect on them.
We cannot speak to future generations. We can act for them. It is up to us to consider their voices now.
July 2023 may have been the warmest month in over 120,000 years. (It occurred in the midst of the the largest wildfires in Canada's modern history.) The world’s ten warmest recorded years have all occurred since 2010.
What should we as responsible inhabitants of our planet do? How should we think about our past, current and future actions and activities?
One selfish proposal has been made by the Heritage Foundation in its Project 2025 plan for the first 180 days of the next Republican presidency. The Heritage Foundation included climate deniers and proposed reducing regulations intended to cut greenhouse gases and boosting production of fossil fuels.
What has happened since the days of a united and nonpartisan response to “acid rain”?
We cannot abide the selfishness of the Heritage Foundation. Look at young children around you and ask yourself if they deserve a future hotter, more polluted and unhealthier than that which you have enjoyed.
Proposals like that mentioned above, and others by legislators denying climate change, will ensure hotter and more unhealthy summers for our children, grandchildren and beyond.
Robert Storm - Summit