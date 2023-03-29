To the editor: Patti Mitchell’s March 16 letter about the School Board election at Sussex Hamilton High School and the role partisanship plays in it resonated with me as a community member in the Arrowhead High School district. Some partisan school board members in both districts have been pushing an agenda that includes reducing curriculum to topics they deem important at the cost of depth and quality, and making school a less safe place for students they deem less worthy of a safe place. Partisan board members have focused so much attention on their ideological agenda that many of us have lost track of items that have been neglected all the while they are pushing their national culture war points that aim to ostracize minority groups and hide information.
On April 4, all voters in the Arrowhead school community have an opportunity to vote for board members who will work to improve the school rather than to tread on it. There are candidates on the ballot who will address the state funding squeeze, aging buildings and extracurricular facilities, mental health issues that prevent students from achieving, and retention of staff in the face of a nationwide teacher shortage crisis. These are some of the most pressing issues school board members who care about public education should prioritize over their personal and party ideologies.
David Landis and Garet Galster are on the ballot for Arrowhead School Board. Vote for them for a strong Arrowhead High School. A strong public school district contributes to our home values, our sense of community, the pride we hold in the place we live, and especially the hopes we have for all of our young people.
If Landis and Galster are on your ballot, vote for them!
Elizabeth Schueth
Hartland