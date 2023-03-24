To the editor: Once again, I find myself writing about Lake Country Fire & Rescue. They still want a lot of money to cover a three-year span. They cannot sustain this three-year plan without more money after this initial payoff (after 2026). They will have to lay off employees in the future when they have no more monies from fire fees, or referendums. They will have to come back every year to get this unless the legislators change the shared revenue funding.
It should be mentioned, that if we adopt to pay a fire fee, this is cut from shared revenue. I would also point out that a fire fee (which is the same as a tax) is not a taxdeductible item.
Here’s the “bait and switch” scheme.
The Lake Country Fire & Rescue “Inter-municipal Agreement” is 51 pages long with the meat of it being 40 pages. Page 14 starts referring to the “budget.” On page 15 it refers to “Operations Financing Formula” municipals financial contributions.
It breaks down the “Fixed Portion” along with a “Formula Portion” to a percentile of the obligation for the operating cost, call volume, and population. They also refer to a capital budgeting formula.
Well, the Town of Genesee tax payers, have a deal and an agreement (contract) with LCFR. They want to break this agreement by having municipalities conduct referendums or just institute fire fees (tax) to get them more then they promised when we entered this agreement. They made us a great offer to get us in the door, and now want to run like a well-established fire department at everyone’s expense.
Sorry we have a seven-year agreement to use a formula they wanted. Using U.S.
Consumer Price Index from September to September of the year of the levy, plus 2%. It’s less than 10% a year, but that is what they wanted to run the fire department to get our buy-in.
I could find nothing that allows either party to come back to the table to negotiate for more money (fees). The fire board should be ashamed of themselves for allowing the fire chief to submit a budget more than the agreement calls for.
I say contact your friends and neighbors in the Delafields to vote “no” on their referendums, or we will be negotiating how much the Town of Genesee and other municipalities will be asking for in fees (tax) from the taxpayers.
They sold us a bill of goods. Wait until the end of the agreement and renegotiate.
— Terry Tesch, Town of Genesee