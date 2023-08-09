To the editor: In the August 2 edition, Lisa Miller treated us to her shopping list of gripes with conservatives. For openers, she doesn’t think that the issue of biological males (transgender females) competing against girls is a valid issue. After all, only a small number of cases exist among the many “normal” athletes. If this is so, it’s fine to disregard issues of fairness and ignore the few kids who are cheated. Not many; no big deal.
Ms. Miller also couldn’t help envenoming the rest of us with all the ways conservatives are killing the above. Gerrymandering — I didn’t get the outcome I wanted. Gun violence — I don’t believe that Americans have rights written in law; my feelings come first. Climate change — despite the disagreement of many experts as to the causes of climate, I’m sure that if we destroy our economy and urge the Chinese to do likewise, all will live happily ever after.
Ms. Miller’s apparent reasoning for why the “right” wants to achieve a level playing field for female athletes is that it’s all part of a vast conspiracy against social justice. My advice to her? Grab a beer, take a break from the heat, and chill out.
— John Bowen, Milwaukee