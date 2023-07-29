To the editor: The letter from Mr. Mealins Friday is typically conservative. His opinion contradicts actual data, and he apparently has never taken the time to look up what gerrymandering is or how it works. A handful of Democratic seats are “uncontested” by design: Making some districts heavily Democratic allows many more districts to be made slightly Republican. In 2016 Wisconsin Republicans won 65% of the Assembly seats with only 52% of the vote. In 2018 the Democrats, with 53% of the vote, netted only 36% of the seats. The Republicans have controlled the Assembly since the 2011 gerrymandered maps took effect. Only the state Assembly, state Senate and congressional seats have district maps subject to gerrymandering. Offices like Supreme Court, the governor and U.S. senators are electedstatewide. So, since 2011 Wisconsin voters have elected a Democratic governor twice, reelected Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and presidential majorities went to Democrat Obama in 2012 and Democrat Biden in 2020.
What makes gerrymandering bad for democracy is that not only the will of the people is being thwarted, but gerrymandered Republicans openly ignore public opinion on numerous issues. Why not? They have no reelection worries. This is true not just in Wisconsin, but other states as well, likely altering control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Mr. Mealins is not “thinking correctly.” Wisconsin is and has been a one-party state — a one-party Republican state for the past 12 years.
Tim Connor - Oconomowoc