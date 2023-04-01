To the editor: A person with integrity will express an opinion and own it. That is why anyone submitting a letter to the editor is required to give her name and city, and even if that were not the rule, I would insist upon it, because I have no fear of owning up to my own beliefs.
How cowardly, then, to send an anonymous letter asking “how could you have even one good thing to say about President Trump? He has sexually assaulted dozens of women, is racist and a pathological liar, no accomplishments at all,” on and on ad nauseam. Anyone who takes the time to type a letter, find my address and send this outrageous pile of dung obviously drank the left’s Kool-Aid and, like the other zombies, employs their standby switcheroo — self-righteously accusing Donald Trump of actions only they are hateful enough to do themselves—- all because they believe any lie is justified, and therefore excused, to serve their corrupt cause.
The rest of us recognize the honorable service we once thrived on and despair at the empty heads currently in office. You, anonymous fraidy cat, are best served by the opposite of goodness, and that is why you slink in the shadows as nothing more significant than a fleck of dust.
Bonnie Stuempfig
Oconomowoc