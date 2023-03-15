To the editor: Dedrick Assante-Muhammad asserts (March 1) that reparations are expensive but needed to resolve the wealth gap between blacks and whites. He attempts to infer that “public policy” has resulted in median African-American households having just 6% of the wealth of median white households. But what defines a “household”? Is it a married couple with 2 kids and a steady income, or an unmarried 21 year-old mother with two kids, no education and no job? His use of “households to compare situations is disingenuous. In fact, per Stastista, only 7% of black married couples were classed as poor in 2021, which conversely means 93% of black married couples were doing reasonably well.
Black poverty rates declined from 87% in 1940 to roughly 30% in the mid-to late 1960’s and then plateaued as government welfare programs of the “Great Society” kicked in. Affirmative action resulted in many blacks working in the public sector, helping create a growing middle class. But that also meant economic advancement depended on growing the government. It also meant that talented but risk-averse blacks avoided entrepreneurship, so that today, blacks are 50% less likely than whites to own their own businesses, which is a great way to grow wealth, according to the Atlantic’s David Frum.
A 1999 study by economists Badura, Daniels and Saludo, found that black investors as a group, are far more risk-averse than whites and in a 20year period, totally missed out on the stock market boom that benefited white investors by a factor of two, a wealth-building opportunity squandered.
So, the question is, are blacks poor because of public policy and racism, and, will large sums of public money in the form of reparations or restitution change anything long term?
Disparities do not automatically imply discrimination, but discrimination can’t be totally excluded. The wealth gap is real as noted above, but is today largely due to poor decisionmaking or behavioral and life choices. The “wealth divide” is not what is keeping some blacks in poverty. And, as with lottery winners, huge infusions of money will not change bad habits, increase human capital or teach universal social values upon which thriving communities are built.
— Tom Casper, Waukesha