To the editor: On April 4, before you cast your nonpartisan vote for Waukesha School Board, please consider these requirements for that position.
A school board member must understand and help manage a very large business: $130M annual budget, 11,000 students, and 28 schools. They must understand completely the environment in which the district exists: changing diversity — 63% white vs. 37% non-white, increasing poverty, and decreasing enrollment. They must intimately be involved in the entire educational process — activities happening on a daily basis while school is in session, and difficulties faced by students, teachers, and administrators both inside and outside the classroom. They must be sensitive to and supportive of family situations and student’s personal lives inside and outside school. They must be able to listen and process all input and independently make completely unbiased decisions that best serve the needs of everyone involved. Most of all, board members must never forget their primary focus is always on the students to create an environment that will help every student learn and personally grow into productive citizens in whatever they choose to do in life.
Now compare Diane Voit’s experience to all requirements mentioned above. As a resident of Waukesha for more than 40 years, a former teacher and mentor in Waukesha schools for 35+ years, a parent of two Waukesha school system children, a former Waukesha School Board member, a currently active volunteer in Waukesha schools, and continual involvement in several other community outreach efforts, she meets or exceeds all these requirements. And just as important, Diane brings no political bias or statewide or national objectives to this election.
So, when you cast your ballot on April 4, vote only for Diane Voit, the most qualified and only true nonpartisan candidate on the ballot.
— Don French, Waukesha