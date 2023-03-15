To the editor: It was with “Oh no, not again” that I saw Alderman Cory Payne in the Waukesha Freeman for being accused of child abuse. I have lived in Waukesha for 10 years now and have seen three city aldermen arrested for either child or spousal abuse or falsifying residency.
While Mr. Payne has not yet been convicted, he needs to step down as did the other two individuals so he can deal with his issues.
I am not sure how much background checking is done on our elected officials but three aldermen in my 10 years here is disheartening. Something needs to change.
— Matt Wellford, Waukesha