To the editor: When we look for candidates with whom we can entrust the stewardship of our school districts, we seek individuals who listen to and engage with key stakeholders, including parents, students, teachers, administrators, legislators, donors, and the wider community.
Last week, we discovered that two candidates for Arrowhead School Board possess these characteristics: Garet Galster (at large seat) and David Landis (Merton seat). Their nonpartisan campaigns prioritize students and focus on building a robust, sustainable, and resilient high school that unleashes the potential of all students. They have garnered enthusiastic support from people across our community who believe that we can come together for the benefit of our children.
Conversely, we discovered that the two board members seeking re-election have a track record of not engaging with students or with parents with whom they disagree. They have distracted the board’s attention with unnecessary and unpopular policies that undermine our teachers and administration and harm our students. Furthermore, their refusal to participate in the student-run candidate forum at Arrowhead on March 15 displayed a complete disregard for the student body. As one incumbent later stated on social media, “Students are not stakeholders.” That is disqualifying.
The Arrowhead community has an opportunity to put our board and high school on a better path. Vote for Galster and Landis for Arrowhead School Board.
Remember, if they are on your ballot, you can vote for them!
— John Norcross, Oconomowoc