To the editor: Kettle Moraine School District librarians assert that, for at least the past 16 years, every parent’s concern about a book brought to their attention has been resolved at the building level with a conversation between the librarian and the parent.
Every. Single. One. So why are there folks shouting on social media that there’s pornography in our school libraries?
The listening session March 2 in the Kettle Moraine High School library explained the process for selecting library books and the review process for books parents find objectionable.
But with the very first audience question, a group of parents linked to the social media posts accused the school librarians and district of cover-ups and hidden agendas that left at least one school librarian in tears.
During the listening session, the school librarians stated that none of these parents expressed their concerns before posting to social media that there’s “graphic porn” in the high school library aiming to “turn our children into activists for adult ideologies.”
The book “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic,” is an award-winning graphic novel that was also turned into a Tony award-winning play.
It also has a page with sexually explicit content.
We need to have civil, grown-up conversations where we weigh the need for content that challenges our students against the need for content that’s age appropriate.
Shouting on social media that there’s “graphic porn” in our school libraries feels like something other than a grown-up conversation.
It feels like a publicity stunt. It feels like an attack on school staff — who have clearly indicated the book would have been removed from the roughly 16,000 titles in the high school library if someone had spoken with them.
I applaud district leadership and our school librarians for their transparency, openness, and willingness to take suggestions.
J.J. Andrews, Ed.D, Dousman