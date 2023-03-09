To the editor: As a student, from elementary school all the way through high school and into post-secondary education, we encounter numerous teachers throughout our life. There are some that we may not be too keen on, and others that make a lasting impact on their students. Mrs. Koenig (or Bette Koenig, because as her former student it feels so wrong to call her by her first name even over 15 years later) falls into the second category. I had Mrs. Koenig as a teacher in fifth and sixth grade at Hawthorne Elementary. I’m so lucky I got her for a second year in a split class! I can confidently say she is in the top five of the most impactful teachers or professors in my educational career. She was an amazing teacher.
Not only did Mrs. Koenig support me academically, but she also taught me how to be a good person in the world. She cared so much about each one of her students. She was strict because she wanted the best performance out of her students and knew that we could reach our best potential. Mrs. Koenig could also have fun!
I remember at the end of each year we would have a school talent show.
The teachers would perform a dance, and Mrs. Koenig would choreograph it.
I think this is why she was so successful at reaching her students, she knew how to relate and have fun with kids, but also get down to business and teach. She gave respect, which is one of the most important characteristics a teacher can have. By giving respect to all her students, she got it back tenfold. This along with all her teaching experience (20 years in Waukesha and 32 years overall) is why she would be a perfect candidate for the Waukesha School Board. She always gave her best effort in the classroom; I am confident she will do this on the Waukesha School Board.
— Alyssa Lappley, Hartford