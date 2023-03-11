To the editor: I am ecstatic that Bette Koenig is running for the Waukesha School Board. As a current college senior, I look back on my middle school years and fondly remember Mrs. Koenig, as I knew her, as my favorite sixthgrade teacher.
Between having to make new friends at a new school and using a locker for the first time, starting middle school is nerve-wracking for many students, and I was no exception. Mrs. Koenig was the first teacher I had at this new school, and upon her first “Good morning,” all my worries melted away. Her bubbly personality and positive energy are infectious and made students genuinely excited to learn.
Bette showed all her students nothing but kindness and compassion. I’ll never forget our Friday morning hallway dances or how excited I was for her to read Marie Lu’s “Legend” every day at the carpet. What I remember most is how Bette changed my life at the end of sixth grade. Our school was starting an individualized learning program, and she told me she thought I would be a good fit for it. Bette met with my parents and I outside of school hours to make sure we understood everything. If it weren’t for her, I never would have applied, but because I did, I was able to work at my own pace in school, which led to me graduating high school early. I am so grateful to Bette for believing in me more than any other teacher ever did. I would not be where I am today without her.
Who better to be a school board member than someone who has dedicated their life to educating and caring for the students in the district? I will be voting for Bette Koenig for Waukesha School Board on April 4, and I hope you do, too.
— Danielle Hewitt, Waukesha