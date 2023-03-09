To the editor: I’d like to share my testimony with you as to why I think Bette Koenig would be a wonderful School Board member.
I met Bette (or Mrs. Koenig) as we both transitioned into Butler Middle School for the new sixth-grade middle school adventures. She was one of my primary teachers during that school year, and I remember her smile and positive energy in the classroom like it was yesterday. There were many qualities and characteristics from her witness alone, that helped me improve specifically in reading. Bette guided not only myself, but all of her students into being more disciplined, honest, and joyful in our day-to-day lives — especially in school.
From my learning experiences with Bette, and connecting with her in recent years, I know through her love for people and faith in Christ that she would be an outstanding School Board member.
— Spencer Muffler, Appleton