It’s now irrefutable! America’s crime level has become intolerable, and the change took only three years. Most chilling to law-abiding citizens, however, is not just the number of crimes. We’ve always had ups and downs in our crime rates. It’s the inexplicable, gratuitous and inhuman nature of the violent crime portion that is so frightening this time.
Sudden violent deaths, maimings, rapes, bludgeonings, and gratuitous shootings are being inflicted upon innocent and unsuspecting victims, in broad daylight. Shockingly, the chosen victims are frequently the most unsuspecting, innocent, vulnerable and defenseless in the environs.
Also now irrefutable, during the past three years, is the dwindling of our cities’ and towns’ police force numbers and the ongoing criticism and besmirchment of the law enforcement profession. Manifestly this has resulted in everywhere, anywhere, and any hour providing fertile hunting ground for psychopathic criminal elements and for crime in general.
Most contributory to our country’s current dystopian, nightmarish crime spurt are radical-left judges, no-bail laws and George Soros-backed prosecutors. History, common sense and observations should be sufficient for understanding that, for a country to maintain a civil and safe society, it must have a system of laws consistently and justly being enforced. Harshness of the sentences should be based on the seriousness of the crime, consequences to the victims, and toward a secondary goal of preemption of future such crimes. Yes, this will mean jail or imprisonment for the worst offenses.
Martin Luther King Jr. said it best: “Morality cannot be legislated, but behavior can be regulated. Judicial decrees may not change the heart, but they can restrain the heartless.”
— Alan Cato, Pewaukee