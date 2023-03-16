To the editor: What’s the problem with partisanship on school boards? Once school boards become partisan — when they are serving to advance the agenda of a political party — everything is considered through that lens and implementing that agenda, rather than improving achievement and strengthening the school, becomes the goal. Politics is different from partisanship. While a candidate may share the values that align with a political party, the difference is whether they are bringing an ideology to the role of a school board member. Limiting topics covered in the curriculum, banning books and putting policies in place that marginalize students does not address the issues facing school boards today: disparities in achievement, declining enrollment, retention of staff, mental health issues of students and state funding. Partisanship can only hurt the effectiveness of the board and the community it serves.
Candidates should want to make our schools better for all students and support the goals of a public education. Some candidates are now recruited, vetted and financed by a political party, strategizing behind closed doors to develop policies to impose their ideology. Board members are to represent the interests of the entire community, regardless of political leanings.
Don’t be misled into thinking that public schools are brainwashing kids and teaching developmentally inappropriate topics. Give educators (many of whom are parents) credit that they have the best interest of students in mind. Give students credit that they can handle complex topics with the proper guidance from their parents and teachers.
Laura Callen is running as a writein candidate for the at-large seat on the Hamilton School Board. Laura is a nonpartisan, experienced educator and parent who understands the issues affecting students and parents. Jay Jones is currently serving effectively on the board and is running for another term. Both want to do what’s best for kids, support achievement and keep our schools strong. If you believe in THAT agenda, write in Laura Callen and return Jay Jones for another term.
— Patti Mitchell, Sussex