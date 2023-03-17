To the editor: “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere” by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow is a stirring account of an event which presaged the start of our American Revolutionary War. Admittedly, it is not historically accurate — Longfellow employed some poetic license. But Paul Revere did exist, and he did ride through the night to warn the people of the danger that was headed their way.
Now, nearly 250 years later, there is again danger headed our way. Our democracy is under attack, this time from within.
There are two men who want to be president. One is Donald Trump. Twice impeached, he is all about himself, not the good of the country. He is an angry, vengeful man, still claiming that the last election was stolen, in spite of a huge quantity of evidence to the contrary and 60-some lost court cases. He wants “retribution” (his word).
The other is Ron DeSantis. He is all about control. He wants to control women’s bodies as well as what we say, what we read, what teachers teach, who we love, in fact, who we are.
Fox “News,” the only source of information for millions of Americans, deliberately lied about the 2020 election. Owner Rupert Murdoch was aware of this but allowed it because it improved the ratings.
Vladimir Putin is loving this. The U.S. democracy is self-destructing, achieving his fondest dreams, and he didn’t even have to use his nuclear weapons.
The once honorable Republican Party knows that what is happening is wrong, but those few members who are willing to speak out are quickly sidelined and ridiculed. Or primaried. Our Founding Fathers pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to get this country going. Those legislators who refuse to speak up won’t even risk their next election.
A modern wording from the book of Jeremiah (5:30-31) says: “An appalling and horrible thing has happened in the land; the prophets prophecy falsely, and the priests rule at their discretion. My people love to have it so, but what will they do when the end comes?”
What, indeed? It is a question that deserves some serious thinking.
Paul Revere, where are you?
— Elaine Rogers, Oconomowoc