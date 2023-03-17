To the editor: Unlike Judge Janet Protasiewicz, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly has linked social security to slavery. (Wisconsin Examiner). He has argued that the U.S. Supreme Court overturning bans on same sex marriage were unconstitutional. He wrote that slavery and affirmative action “spring from the same taproot,” ignoring the principle of generational wealth. Kelly repeatedly ruled with the extremists Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), a group described as notorious for harassing public schools with their far-right policy (urbanmilwaukee.com). Kelly has been linked to the Alliance Defending Freedom, an anti-LGBT org that is on “Hate groups” lists, a conservative Christian group to dehumanize LGBTQ (abwt-pf.org).
As soon as Gov. Scott Walker appointed Kelly to the state Supreme Court in 2016, he scrubbed off years of ultraconservative blog posts, hiding his views on subjects from abortion to the LGBTQ (urbanmilwaukee. com). Apparently even he thinks his views are a problem.
After Trump and the Trump-endorsed Kelly lost in 2020, Kelly took $120,000 (jsonline. com) to work “election issues” for the state Republican Party and the RNC. Former party chairman Andrew Hitt’s testimony to the Jan. 6 committee said Kelly had “pretty extensive conversations” about fake Republican electors and worked to “advise on election law matters” (wisconsinwatch.org). Much of Kelly's funding comes from Fair Courts America, a group linked to billionaire Richard Uihlein of “stop the steal” fame.
Whatever ... attorney client privilege should not have prevented him from denouncing efforts to overthrow the same Constitution he speaks so highly of and was sworn to uphold.
So, excuse me if I have a hard time buying his home page rhetoric. Most of the above amounts to legislating his personal views from the bench despite being 180 degrees from public opinion. Kelly will “apply the law as it's written”... in his eyes.
Believe what you want, but Judge Janet Protasiewicz is the sane choice.
— Mark Schneck, Madison