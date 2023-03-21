To the editor: Three significant allegations against Janet Protasiewicz need to be addressed by this Supreme Court candidate. How about in a debate? But no matter what we need to hear from her ASAP!
In the first, the MacIver Institute reported on “The Unethical Janet Protasiewicz” on Jan.18. In it, Dan O’Donnell of WISN radio “takes aim at perhaps the most unethical Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate in recent memory — a liberal Milwaukee County judge who is openly and constantly violating the state’s Judicial Code of Conduct.”
No. 2, according to Wisconsin Right Now, there are now four people accusing Janet Protasiewicz of abusing her former husband Judge Patrick J. Madden, including two named sources who say they saw the alleged physical abuse with their own eyes. Yet the media remain silent.
Finally, two people who knew Janet Protasiewicz – her former stepson AND a long-time self-described liberal family friend of her ex-husband — told Wisconsin Right Now in recorded interviews that they heard Protasiewicz use racial slurs when she was a prosecutor in Children’s Court. Both men, Jonathan Ehr and Michael Madden, told Wisconsin Right Now that they personally heard Protasiewicz use the “N word” to refer to blacks.
